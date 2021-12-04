GASTON, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's high school varsity boys basketball team salvaged a split of its weekend road trip.
It started with a loss Friday, Dec. 3, in Halsey, Ore., where TigerScots (2-1 record) came out on the short end of a 54-42 back-and-forth clash with Central Linn, of the Central Valley Conference.
Theo White was the top scoring TigerScot with 15 points.
They went to the fourth quarter only down 36-33, but Central Linn pulled away in the losing minutes.
Back at it here Saturday, the TigerScots rolled to a 66-35 win over Gaston, of the Northwest League.
The TigerScots will stay home in Athena for their next game Thursday night, when they host Culver with the opening tip scheduled at 7:30 p.m.
