PENDLETON — Weston-McEwen's high school varsity boys basketball team lost both its weekend matchups here at the Pendleton Convention Center, coming away with its record this season at 3-3.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the TigerScots were routed by Bonanza, 74-31.
They had Cameron Reich, Kyren Miller and Quannah French each scoring 6 points while teammate Theo White had 5, Aiden Wolf hit a 3-pointer, Quinn Graham and Blane Peal each added 2 points, and Peyton McLouth converted a free-throw.
Bonanza jumped out to a 25-2 lead in the opening minutes, and never let up.
The TigerScots had a closer game here Saturday, but Toledo used a big third-quarter run to hand them a 59-42 loss.
White was the top scoring TigerScot with 14 points, Wold added 7, Caleb Sprenger had 6, as did Reich, Levie Phillips had 2, as did Graham, Miller and McLouth, and French chipped in a one from the free-throw line.
They erased an 11-point deficit in the first half and went to intermission only down 31-28, but Toledo dominated the rest of the game.
The TigerScots aim to get back on the winning track Tuesday night at home where they will host Irrigon, with action scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.