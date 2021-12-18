HEPPNER, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's high school varsity boys basketball team won one of two games over the weekend at the Heppner Tournament, and came away with their record so far this season at 4-3.
On Friday, Dec. 17, the TigerScots routed Irrigon, 64-24.
Aiden Wolf scored a game-hihg 17 points for the TigerScots while teammates Theo White and Cameron Reich each had 11, Blane Peal had 7, Peyton McLouth 6, both Kyren Miller and Caleb Sprenger had 4, Chase Fehrenbacker and Quannah French each had 2.
The TigerScots were up 18-6 after one quarter, and then put the game out of reach with a 21-3 run in the third.
Back at it here Saturday, the TigerScots nearly capped their weekend with a big comeback win over Warrenton.
But they ended up falling short in a 41-38 loss.
Levie Phillips joined White in leading the TigerScots attack as both scored 12 points while Peal had 7, Reich 4, Sprenger 4.
They went to the fourth quarter down 35-25, but Warrenton saw its lead dwindle before escaping with the win.
The TigerScots look to bounce back when they next play Tuesday night at Imbler.
