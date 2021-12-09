ATHENA — Blane Peal scored 15 points for Weston-McEwen's high school varsity boys basketball team here Thursday, Dec. 9, teammate Theo White added 14, and Caleb Sprenger put up 11 as the TigerScots held off Culver for a 54-43 win.
The TigerScots (3-1 record) jumped on Culver, went to the fourth quarter up 43-29, and converted 7 of 12 free throw in the closing minutes to seal up the victory.
They are back at it this weekend in Pendleton where they will play Friday afternoon against Bonanza, starting at 1:15 p.m., before facing Toledo on Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m.
