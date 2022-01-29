JOHN DAY, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's high school varsity boys basketball team lost both its matchups in Blue Mountain Conference action over the weekend, and the TigerScots had their overall record this season drop to 8-9 with a 2-5 mark in the league.
The TigerScots are scheduled to next play Tuesday, Feb. 1, when they host Pilot Rock with the opening tip around 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 28, at home, the TigerScots fell to Stanfield in a 61-50 loss.
Theo White led the TigerScots with 13 points.
Back at it Saturday at Grant Union High, the TigerScots suffered a 55-37 loss.
White scored another 13 points, as did teammate Kyren Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.