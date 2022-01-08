STANFIELD, Ore. — Gator Goodrich scored a game-high 20 points and teammate Ryan Elizares added 15 the night of Saturday, Jan. 8, to lead Stanfield to a 56-47 Blue Mountain Conference boys basketball victory over Weston-McEwen.
Stanfield led 11-7 after one quarter and 31-19 at halftime.
The TigerScots used a 20-point third quarter to draw within four, 43-39, but were unable to triumph in the end.
The Tigers improved to 2-0 in league and 7-6 overall after Saturday's win.
Theo White — the lone Weston-McEwen player to reach double-figure scoring — led the TigerScots, now 0-1 and 6-5, with 14 points.
Weston-McEwen hosts Union on Tuesday.
