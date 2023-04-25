ATHENA — McLoughlin High School's and Weston-McEwen's tennis teams, both boys and girls, competed Tuesday, April 25, in a regular season meet.
The boys finished with Mazon Langford winning their only singles match for Weston-McEwen, which also took their only doubles bout with the tandem of Trysten Burns and Jose Barahona triumphant.
Meanwhile, the girls wound up splitting four matches.
Weston-McEwen had Yulissa Camargo as the only victorious singles player, and she was joined by the doubles duo of Jacqlyn Albert and Lirian Holden.
Mac-Hi bested their other two doubles matches with victories by Esmeralda Perez and Guadalupe Hernandez as well as Jocelyne Arroyo-Guzman and Coralie Quist-Knopf.
