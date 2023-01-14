ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's varsity boys basketball team lost its Blue Mountain Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 13, at home as the TigerScots fell to Heppner in a 56-45 defeat.
The TigerScots finished with their overall record so far this season at 8-7, their league mark 0-2.
They lost despite Anthony Nix leading all scorers with his 15 points while teammate Cameron Reich added 12, Caleb Sprenger 5, Bryson Choin 4, Easton Berry 4, Dylan Monaco 3, Kyren Miller 2.
They went to halftime down 27-22, and Heppner held on to the end.
The TigerScots are back at it Saturday in Enterprise, Oregon.
