ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity boys basketball team suffered a setback Friday, Dec. 2, at home, as the TigerScots fell to Four Rivers High in a 64-45 defeat.
The TigerScots saw their record so far this season even at 1-1.
Caleb Springer finished with a team-high 19 points for the TigerScots while teammate Cameron Reich added eight points, Ben Hubbard had seven, Kyren Miller four, and Bryson Choin hit a 3-pointer as both Sean Roggiero and Dylan Monaco each chipped in a basket.
They finished the first quarter up 13-12 before Four Rivers began pacing them the rest of the night.
The TigerScots went to halftime only down 27-23, but then faced a double-digit deficit by the start of the fourth quarter when Four Rivers put the game out of reach.
They are back at it Saturday, Dec. 3, as Weston-McEwen hosts Imbler with action scheduled to start around 5:30 p.m.
