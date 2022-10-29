PENDLETON — Boys and girls from the McLoughlin High School and Weston-McEwen cross country teams competed Friday, Oct. 28, in the District 3 Championships at Pendleton Community Park.
Alex McIntyre led the Weston-McEwen boys in the Class 2A/1A race, qualifying for state as he placed fifth out of 68 on the individual leaderboard while teammate Tristan Weseman wrapping up his freshman season 27th at districts.
State will be Nov. 5 in Eugene at Lane Community College.
The McLoughlin boys team finished its season at districts, placing seventh out of eight in the Class 3A race.
Raj Singh paced the Pioneers as he finished 25th out of 52 on the individual chart while teammate Derek Antonson was 27th, Marcos Hernandez 34th, Zak Lamb 35th, Keagan Warne 43rd, Declan GIguiere 46th, Curtis Steele 50th.
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen girls placed eighth out of nine 3A/2A/1A teams at districts to complete their season.
Brynn Brownie led the TigerScots as she placed 52nd out of 79 on the individual chart while teammate Mackenzie Aldrich was 57th, Rose White 58th, Eva Lieallen 61st, Natalie Davenport 70th, Helen Williams 77th.
McLoughlin had three girls running districts with Emma Gomez 71st, Nayeli Abrego 72nd, Leslie Tapia 78th.
Weston-McEwen coach Jeremy Dobos came away from the meet elated.
"It's always enjoyable coaching at districts," he said. "You get to see all the logged miles, the track workouts, the hill repeats, and months of effort funneled into a single three-mile run.
"I was really impressed with our ladies team today. Evie and Rose have traditionally led this team but have both had a tough go recently.
"Evie was recovering from an ankle injury, and Rose was recovering from an almost three-week respiratory infection.
"The 'next lady up' mindset is strong with this team, however. Sophomore Brynn Brownie and junior Mackenzie Aldrich led what became a pack of four TigerScots for the majority of the race. It was great to see the four of them working the course together.
"Our fifth runner Natalie Davenport wasn't far behind, crossing the finish line with a personal best to cap the season.
"On the guys side, Alex McIntyre led a lead group of five for the majority of the race. The pack pulled away in the last half mile, and he ended up crossing the finish line in fifth place.
"His finish earned him a state berth for the third consecutive year. Pretty impressive considering how tough our district has been. There are probably only seven or eight guys who have a legitimate shot at winning state this year, and five of them are in our division.
"I am very proud of how Alex set the tone of that race, despite how the finish played out. I'm looking forward to the state meet, and really like his chances.
"I was also very proud of freshman Tristan Weseman. It was probably the most complete race I've seen him run. I believe he placed 14th if you take away the seniors, so next year looks very promising for this young man."
