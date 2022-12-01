BOARDMAN, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School's 2022-23 varsity boys basketball team opened the season victorious Wednesday, Nov 30, as the TigerScots defeated Riverside in a 56-44 win.
Dylan Monaco led the TigerScots with 13 points while teammate Cameron Reich tallied 12 points and five steals as Caleb Sprenger added another 11 points.
The TigerScots next play the night of Friday, Dec. 2 at home in Athena where they will host Four Rivers with action scheduled to start around 7:30 p.m.
They look to build off a successful start to this season with their victory Wednesday.
The TigerScots had Bryson Choin contributing six points, Ben Hubbard with six points and 10 rebounds, Kyren Miller four points, Easton Berry three points and six assists, and Sean Roggiero chipped in a basket from the free-throw line.
They went to halftime up 28-18 and held off Riverside the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.