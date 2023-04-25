ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's softball team answered Stanfield/Echo's first-inning run and never looked back in a 9-1 victory on Tuesday, April 25.
The TigerScots look the lead with a four-run second inning, added another in the fourth and three more in the sixth for the win.
Weston-McEwen outhit Stanfield/Echo, 8-2, and took advantage of five errors.
Brielle Ward went four innings in the circle for the TigerScots, striking out six, with Hailey Stallings going three with three K's.
"We had a great day at the ballpark with perfect weather," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "Ava (Sams) and Genna (Robinson) had multiple hits and key RBIs to power our offense.
"The defense was solid in the circle with Bre and Hailey teaming up for the game," he said. "The fielding was definitely a highlight, with strong play by Dalana Pickard in right field and Sams and (Bailey) Moore working the left side of the infield for multiple outs. All-in-all, it was a good team effort."
Weston-McEwen next goes to Pendleton on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.