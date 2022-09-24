MILTON-FREEWATER — Weston-McEwen, playing a home game at McLoughlin High's Shockman Field, ran past Stanfield in its Blue Mountain Conference football opener, 38-6, on Friday, Sept. 23.
The game was played at Shockman Field after a light pole on the TigerScots' field came down earlier this month. Replacing all the poles should be completed by the next home game on Oct. 14 against Irrigon, W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said.
"Thank you to Mac-Hi, and their athletic director, they made it possible to play a game as close to Athena as possible," Hansell said. "Our AD working with their AD made it happen."
It didn't take long for the TigerScots to make it happen against the Tigers. Weston-McEwen led 14-0 after the opening quarter, 26-0 at halftime, and 38-0 after three periods.
"Our offensive line played outstanding again," Hansell said. "They created time for (W-M quarterback) Easton Berry to make reads, and open holes for our runners to run through."
Berry finished 9 for 13 for 176 yards and two passing touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Cameron Reich caught four balls for 54, Kyren Miller had a catch of 75 yards for a TD, with Dylan Youncs catching a 19-yard pass for a TD, and Gunnar McBean caught two balls for 23 yards.
On the ground, Sean Roggiero gained 82 yards on four carries, Maddox King 75 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and McBean 16 yards on three rushes.
The TigerScots' other score on came on a blocked punt by Otto Quaempts and Youncs, with King scooped up and took 32 yards for the TD.
"We had a great, great crowd," Hansell said. "Since I've been head coach, whether we play at home or on road, our fans are amazing! We're a community team, you can see that every Friday night."
He also praised the work that bus driver Skeeter McGill has been putting in, with schedule and game location changes, this season.
"He's been a huge help," Hansell said.
As for Friday night's victory, "It's a great program win," he said. "Everybody got playing time. We're looking forward to next week."
Weston-McEwen next goes to league foe Umatilla, which is 3-1 this season playing at the 3A level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.