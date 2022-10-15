STANFIELD, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen High School varsity volleyball team won one of two Blue Mountain Conference matches Saturday, Oct. 15, in Stanfield.
The day started with the TigerScots falling to Stanfield in straight sets by scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-19.
They bounced back later that afternoon, and defeated Irrigon in four sets with scores of 25-23, 21-25, 25-13 and 29-27.
"I was very proud of how we battled all they through," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "A big split and finishing a very tough week with 3 wins was a great achievement for us."
The TigerScots next play Tuesday, Oct. 18, hosting Heppner with action scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
They look to build off solid play in Stanfield.
Genna Robinson finished the day with 20 kills for the TigerScots while teammate Lily Lindsey had 13, Jayden Sparks made eight, Addie Perkins had six with 11 assists, and Kylie Thornton made 20 assists and two aces.
The TigerScots also had Lirian Holden making 35 digs, Hailey Watson 11, D on three aces, and Luna Dennett made five blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.