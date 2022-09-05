HEPPNER — Weston-McEwen's volleyball team traveled to the East/West Tournament here on Saturday, Sept. 3, winning two of three matches.
The TigerScots swept Kennedy, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18, and Vernonia, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13, before falling to Culver in four sets, 25-18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19.
"We had a good day at the tournament and worked on a number of things during the day," W-M coach Shawn White said. "While our play was up and down, we did improve throughout the day. Against a good Culver team, we just had too many mistakes and then could not recover in the final game."
On the day, the TigerScots' Delaynee Angell had eight service aces, six kills and eight digs, with teammate Kylie Thornton getting seven aces and dishing 36 assists.
Genevieve Robinson smacked 32 kills, Lily Lindsey had 21 kills, and Luna Dennett 14 kills.
Addie Perkins led W-M with 40 assists.
The TigerScots host Pilot Rock on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.