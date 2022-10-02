IRRIGON, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's volleyball team lost two Blue Mountain Conference matches with Irrigon and Stanfield here on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The TigerScots fell to Irrigon's Knights, 14-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-23, before Stanfield's Tigers won in three sets, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21.
Weston-McEwen was led on the day by Kylie Thornton with 16 assists, three digs, and she was 11 for 13 serving with two aces, with Addie Perkins dishing 15 assists and coming up with 13 digs, she was 33 for 35 serving with eight aces, and Lily Lindsey had 30 digs and was 21 for 28 serving with four aces.
Delaynee Angell was 31 for 34 serving with 12 aces, and she had six digs, with Luna Dennett recording 13 digs and a block and Genevieve Robinson had nine blocks, 18 kills and eight digs along with two aces.
Hennessey Fitzjarrell was 22 for 22 serving with two aces and eight digs.
The TigerScots, now 9-7 overall, go to Heppner on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.