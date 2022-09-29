JOHN DAY, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's volleyball dropped a Blue Mountain Conference match to Grant Union here on Thursday, Sept. 29.
The TigerScots lost, 25-22, 28-26, 22-25, 25-23.
"We lost a really close match against a top 10 team," W-M coach Shawn White said. "Happy with how we competed."
For the TigerScots, Kylie Thornton dished nine assists and was 16 for 17 serving with three aces, Lily Lindsey was 17 for 21 serving with four aces, Addie Perkins had seven assists and was 13 for 13 serving, and Genna Robinson had eight blocks and nine digs.
Weston-McEwen next goes to Irrigon on Saturday.
