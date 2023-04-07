ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's softball team swept visiting Elgin/Imbler on Friday, April 7, 17-1 and 13-0.
In the opener, the TigerScots wasted little time, smacking 14 hits and taking advantage of two Elgin/Imbler errors to score four first-inning runs, add six in the second and seven more in the third to end the game early.
Brielle Ward went all three innings in the circle for W-M, striking out five.
Kylie Thornton and Genevieve Robinson each had three hits for the TigerScots, with Thornton knocking in four of W-M's runs.
In the nightcap, the TigerScots plated three runs in each of the first and third innings, and ended the game after the fifth with a seven-spot.
Weston-McEwen had eight hits in the game, and used Elgin/Imbler's six errors to their benefit.
Hailey Stallings struck out 11 over her complete-game one-hitter for the TigerScots.
Hope Berry and Thornton both had two of W-M's hits.
"Two good team wins vs. Elgin/Imbler at home," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said.
"Game 1, Bre Ward was solid in the circle, striking out five over three innings," he said. "The back-to-back trio of (Dalana) Pickard, Thornton and Robinson were relentless at the plate in hitting 2-for-2, 3-for-3 and 3-for-3 with eight RBIs and six runs between them. The team was not recorded an error in game one.
"In game two, the 11 strikeout shutout for Hailey Stallings was a gem in just five innings of work," Griggs said. "The TigerScots recorded eight hits and ran aggressively on the base paths. Hope Berry and Kylie Thornton were both 2-for-3 at the plate.
"I am proud of this team and how they are progressing," he said. "We have made real strides over our early season games. The key to reaching our season goals will be for us to remain committed to seeing individual improvements continue into league and beyond."
Weston-McEwen next hosts Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah for a single game on Tuesday.
