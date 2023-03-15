COLLEGE PLACE — Weston-McEwen's varsity softball team picked its first two wins this season Tuesday, March 14, at a jamboree hosted by College Place as the TigerScots topped DeSales in a 9-0 defeat before downing the host Hawks in a 14-0 rout.
Weston-McEwen opened its season with a setback Monday, as the TigerScots fell to Enterprise in a rain-soaked 6-3 loss.
"Weather was a big factor as players battle each other and the elements," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said of Monday's game. "Enterprise put together the big third inning which the TigerScots never quite came back from."
But the TigerScots enjoyed some highlights.
"Luna Dennett had two big defensive plays," Griggs said, "throwing a runner out from the centerfield fence to end the first inning and then stealing away a gap shot with a diving belly slide catch to end the fifth inning.
"Stallings was great under the circumstances striking out seven while walking four."
In W-M's Tuesday sweep, Ava Sams finished the day 3-for-3 with three runs batted in for the TigerScots.
Brielle Ward was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs against DeSales, while also pitching three no-hit innings with six strikeouts opposite two walks.
Hailey Stallings pitched against College Place, limiting the Hawks to one hit while chalking up four strikeouts without issuing a base on balls.
On Wednesday, W-M hosted McLoughlin and came away with an 11-1 victory.
The TigerScots are now 3-1 on the season.
Against the Pioneers, Weston-McEwen plated two first-inning runs, added five in the third, and answered the Pioneers' fourth-inning run with five in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early.
Sams had four of the TigerScots' 12 hits in the game while racking up six RBI.
Stallings went all five innings in the circle for W-M, striking out nine Mac-Hi batters.
The Pioneers were hurt by five errors in the game.
Weston-McEwen next hosts Clatskanie on Friday, while Mac-Hi is off until a twin bill at Echo/Stanfield on Saturday, March 25.
