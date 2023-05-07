ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's softball team had little trouble handing Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat a pair of losses on the TigerScots' field on Monday, May 8.
W-M won the opener, 21-0, before taking a 26-0 decision in the nightcap.
That came after the TigerScots traveled to John Day, Ore., on Saturday, and grabbed an early lead, but couldn't overcome Grant Union's five-run second and lost a Blue Mountain Conference game, 5-2.
On Monday, it didn't take Weston-McEwen long to establish its dominance, scoring 11 first-inning runs in the opener, and 14 in the opening inning of the nightcap, to roll to quick victories.
In the opener, the TigerScots followed their 11-run first inning with an eight-run second and added two more in the third to end the game early via the mercy rule.
Weston-McEwen pitcher Brielle Ward went the distance in the circle, striking out six and tossing a no-hitter.
Ward helped her cause with two hits and three RBIs, with Hope Berry also tallying two hits and three RBIs as W-M outhit their foes 8-0 and took advantage of nine Lyle errors.
In the second game, the TigerScots added seven second-inning runs to their initial 14, and ended the game after scoring five more times in the third.
Hailey Stallings picked up her own no-hitter in the circle for W-M, recording five strikeouts.
Lily Langford led the TigerScots with three of W-M's 13 hits in the game.
"Today was a day that allowed us to get reps for players who needed them," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "We worked on bunting some and base running. Our opponent, Lyle, is a startup program getting valuable experience being in this league. We appreciated them coming up for the game."
On Saturday, the second-ranked Prospectors outhit the TigerScots, 7-4, and took advantage of a W-M error in the victory.
The TigerScots' Bailey Moore had two hits to lead W-M, while Ward went all six innings in the circle, striking out six Prospectors.
"We stranded too many runners and committed a few too many errors to win this time, but we were competing every play and each at-bat," Griggs said. "Our girls are tough and smart, and want to get better, so this could be to our advantage in the long run."
The TigerScots next go to Heppner for a single game on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.