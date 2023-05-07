JOHN DAY, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's softball team grabbed an early lead, but couldn't overcome Grant Union's five-run second and lost a Blue Mountain Conference decision, 5-2.
The second-ranked Prospectors outhit the TigerScots, 7-4, and took advantage of a W-M error in the victory.
The TigerScots' Bailey Moore had two hits to lead W-M, while Brielle Ward went all six innings in the circle, striking out six Prospectors.
"We stranded too many runners and committed a few too many errors to win this time, but we were competing every play and each at-bat," W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. "Our girls are tough and smart, and want to get better, so this could be to our advantage in the long run."
The TigerScots have a non-league doubleheader on Monday when Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat comes to Athena at 11 a.m.
