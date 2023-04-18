STANFIELD — Weston-McEwen's fastpitch softball team handed Stanfield/Echo a 13-0 defeat here on Tuesday, April 18.
The TigerScots took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, added five runs in the second, three more in the third and two runs each in the fourth and fifth to end the game early.
"This was a good team win with hits up and down the order," W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. "Hailey Stallings gave up one one hit en route to shutting Echo/Stanfield out, while striking out five.
"Although our errors were a bit high, we certainly had some excellent defensive moments to build on."
The TigerScots had 11 hits in the game, with Bailey Moore, Janie Helfrecht and Stallings picking up two apiece.
Moore and Genevieve Robinson had two RBI apiece for W-M.
The TigerScots next host a doubleheader on Friday against Adrian. Games start at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.