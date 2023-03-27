ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's softball team made short work of visiting Knappa here on Monday, March 27, winning a 15-0 decision.
"Our team was ready to play!" W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. "The TigerScots came out strong and hit the ball well up and down the order, and ran bases aggressively."
Weston-McEwen scored four first-inning runs, added another in the second and ended the game early with an explosive, 10-run third inning.
Hailey Stallings and Lily Langford each had three hits for the TigerScots, who racked up 15 hits in the shortened game.
Stallings also went the distance in the circle for W-M, striking out six Knappa batters.
"Hailey Stallings was focused, striking out six in three innings and escaping a bases-loaded jam in the third with some help from Dalana Pickard's one-out catch in right field and quick throw to the plate to hold runners," Griggs said. "Her teammates ended the contest with their bats in the same inning under the mercy rule."
The TigerScots next go to College Place on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.