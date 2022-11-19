GRESHAM, Ore. — Weston-McEwen’s football team stormed into the Oregon state Class 2A championship game with a come-from-behind, 31-30 victory over Colton at Barlow High School on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The TigerScots trailed 8-0 after the opening quarter, and were behind the Vikings 22-6 at halftime.
But after the break, W-M’s offense put up 12 third-quarter points, added 13 more in the fourth, and held off Colton for the state semifinal win.
The TigerScots, 9-2, advance to the state title game on Saturday against Oakland, a 26-0 victor over Heppner on Saturday afternoon in the other semifinal game.
The game will be held at a neutral site yet to be determined. Oakland High School is in southwestern Oregon, north of Roseburg.
Oakland, 11-1, suffered its only loss of the season on Sept. 9 at Weston-McEwen, 24-16.
TigerScots quarterback Easton Berry finished Saturday’s game 8 for 17 for 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Berry also led W-M’s ground game, running for 81 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns.
Maddox King put up 62 yards on 13 runs and a touchdown.
Dylan Youncs two receptions from Berry for 45 yards, King had one catch for a 91-yard touchdown, Sean Roggiero had four catches for 42 yards, and Ben Hubbard had a 24-yard reception.
The TigerScots had 17 first downs to Colton’s 15, with both teams finishing with 334 total offensive yards.
Weston-McEwen outgained the Vikings through the air, 202-26, while Oakland outrushed the TigerScots 308-132.
In the other Walla Walla Valley football playoff game, DeSales’ Washington state Class 1B tournament run came to an end with an 84-50 quarterfinals loss to Liberty Christian also on Saturday. See the game story on the U-B website, union-bulletin.com/sports, soon.
The Patriots advance to play Neah Bay, a 66-14 victor over Wellpinit on Saturday, next Saturday in the state semifinals.
