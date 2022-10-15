ATHENA — Weston-McEwen rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit to pick up a crucial Special District 4 football victory over Irrigon, 19-14, on Friday night, Oct. 14.
The win improves the TigerScots' record to 4-2 on the season and in the thick of the playoff hunt headed into Friday's homecoming game against Riverside.
"It was a tough game," W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said.
The Knights took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter, and held a 14-7 lead at halftime after W-M quarterback Easton Berry took a QB sneak in from the 1 for the TigerScots' score.
In the third quarter, Berry hit Caleb Sprenger for a touchdown, followed by Mark Spencer's extra point.
That was followed by Mazon Langford's blocked punt, which Langford scooped up and scored the go-ahead touchdown from 42 yards out for the final score.
"Give Irrigon credit, they played extremely tough," Hansell said. "They're well coached. I'm really proud of our student-athletes for competing.
"We had a great crowd for homecoming," he said. "We had a great crowd. I'm proud of our coaching staff for making adjustments throughout the game, and our athletes or being coachable and getting ready to get on the field and compete in the third quarter."
The game was a return to the TigerScots' home field, after playing on the road in Milton-Freewater since the second week of the season as the field lights at Weston-McEwen were replaced.
"That was nice, the lights work great," Hansell said. "It's always special playing at home in Athena. We're a community team, there's standing-room only. We appreciate all the support, and last night was phenomenal again to be a TigerScot — and Griswold — player."
Weston-McEwen put up 151 yards rushing in the game, with Maddox King running 10 times for 55 yards, Berry carried it 11 times for 47 yards and his touchdown, and Sean Roggiero gained 26 yards on four rushes.
Cameron Reich also broke loose for a 21-yard run.
Berry finished 7 for 13 passing for 80 yards and a TD, with no interceptions.
Dylan Youncs had two catches for 22 yards, with Sprenger catching the nine-yard TD reception, and Kyren Miller had a catch for 17 yards, Anthony Nix had a 16-yard catch, and King one for 11.
"This game was huge for the playoffs," Hansell said. "Both of us were trying to stay alive in the playoff hunt, and that's one of our goals. We have to win one of the next two (against Riverside at home Friday, and at Grant Union the next week).
"I'm proud of all our players, we were down 14-0 and they weren't panicking, and made adjustments throughout the game," he said. "They came out with energy in the third quarter. It was another great day to be a TigerScot!"
Riverside comes to town for Senior Night on Friday, with the W-M Prime Rib Dinner held before the game. Call the school, 541-566-3555, for tickets.
