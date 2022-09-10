ATHENA — Weston-McEwen hosted Oakland for its second 9-man football game of the season on Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, and scored late in the game to rally to a 24-16 victory.
"Oakland was a tough opponent," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "They're very well coached, they executed well, and I'm proud of our student-athletes going out and competing."
Weston-McEwen scored first, but couldn't convert the 2-point play, and Oakland answered and did convert, and held an 8-6 halftime lead.
The Oakers scored again after the break to hold a 16-6 lead before the TigerScots' offense rose up.
W-M linebacker Maddox King turned the tide with a third-quarter interception he returned to the Oakland 4-yard line, which the TigerScots turned into a touchdown.
The home team scored again to take an 18-16 lead, and then punched it into the end zone with just over a minute left for the final margin of victory.
"We were down in the fourth quarter, but our kids believe in each other," Hansell said. "It was a 3 p.m. game, and our students came out and our crowd was fantastic, it really helped out the team. Everybody was into the game, it was loud!
"Give Oakland credit, they're a well-coached team," he said. "Both programs got better from this game."
W-M sophomore quarterback Easton Berry scored three rushing touchdowns, while gaining 27 yards on seven carries.
"He ran the ball real well," Hansell said.
Berry was also 10 for 16 passing for 125 yards and a TD, with Cameron Reich grabbing seven of those completions for 104 yards and a touchdown.
"We made a lot of adjustments during the game," Hansell said. "I give credit to our kids and coaches for making those adjustments.
"We're 2-0 going into the bye week," he said. "We've played two really tough opponents. All of our student-athletes believe in each other, and they competed throughout the entire game. As ahead coach, you can't ask for more, I'm extremely proud of everyone."
The TigerScots are next in action on Sept. 23 when Stanfield comes to town.
