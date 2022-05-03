ATHENA — Hailey Stallings turned in a dominating performance from the pitching circle for Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team Tuesday, May 3, as the TigerScots roughed up Umatilla to pick up their fifth straight win with a 10-1 victory.
Stallings pitched all seven innings for the TigerScots (10-5 record), chalking up 11 strikeouts while Umatilla mustered only one unearned run in the fifth.
The TigerScots lineup teed off as Dalana Pickard was 3-for-4 with a double and five runs batted in, and teammate Janie Helfretch was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
They went to the fifth inning up 9-0.
"Our team jumped out to an early lead, but had to battle in late innings to score," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "The defense was assisted by catcher Maddi Shell’s four pickoffs of Umatilla runners on the bases."
The TigerScots will next play Saturday in John Day, Oregon, at Grant Union.
