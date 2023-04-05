PILOT ROCK — Weston-McEwen's softball team won a Special District 6 game over Pilot Rock here on Tuesday, April 4, 14-1.
“This was a great way to start league play out," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "The game was moved from Athena to Pilot Rock due to field conditions, but it didn’t dampen the team. They played hard and many players were involved in the win. We threw two pitchers, who both did well and scored right along inning by inning. I was proud of our efforts.”
Ava Sams led the TigerScots' offense with four hits in the game, with Bailey Moore smacking three hits, with each picking up three RBI.
Hailey Stallings picked up five strikeouts in four innings in the circle for W-M, with Brielle Ward striking out one in two innings pitching.
The TigerScots plated three first-inning runs, with the Rockets scoring their lone run in the bottom of the inning.
Weston-McEwen then scored six second-inning runs, one in the fourth and ended the game with a four-run sixth.
The TigerScots outhit Pilot Rock, 14-1, and took advantage of four Rockets errors.
Weston-McEwen next hosts Elgin/Imbler for a twin bill at 11 a.m. on Friday.
