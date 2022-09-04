CULVER — Weston-McEwen's football team had to wait an extra day to kick off its season, but made the road trip Culver on Saturday night, Sept. 3, and came home with a 36-26 victory.
It was the first 9-man game for the TigerScots, as all Oregon 2A schools have gone to 9-man football, as well as facing a Bulldogs squad that returned all its players from last year's team.
"I'm extremely proud of all our student-athletes," W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. "Everybody stayed in tune with the game. It's not easy playing a tough Culver team, and as it was our first game of the season, as a coach you're excited for how we competed."
Culver opened the game with a touchdown on its first drive, which the TigerScots answered for an 8-7 lead after the first quarter.
The teams traded second-quarter scores to go to halftime tied at 14-all.
In the third, Weston-McEwen scored, but was answered by two Bulldog scores and the TigerScots took a 26-22 deficit into the final quarter.
That's when W-M scored twice and the TigerScot defense shut Culver's offense down for the 36-26 win.
Weston-McEwen sophomore quarterback Easton Berry finished the game 8 for 15 passing for 130 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Cameron Reich hauled in four of Berry's passes for 67 yards and two TDs, with Dylan Youncs catching three balls for 28 yards.
Maddox King led the TigerScots' ground game, gaining 114 yards on 17 carries and scoring two touchdowns, with Sebastian Roggiero rushing for 54 yards on 10 carries and a TD, and Berry had six carries for 22 yards.
"It's a long ways to Culver, and with adversity the entire game I'm proud of our coaching staff," Hansell said. "It was our first 9-man game, and making adjustments throughout the game was huge for us. Rotating players around so we could fill in areas throughout the game, I couldn't be more proud of our coaching staff."
Hansell said that with four less players on the field for 9-man football, tackling and being in position is even more important than 11-man ball.
"It opens up a lot more green grass sideline to sideline, and our wrapping up and tackling are definitely things we're going to work on this week for Oakland at home.
"We had a lot of players step up," he said. "Our returners and their leadership with our younger student-athletes taking advantage of their opportunities with new players at new positions and executing, we couldn't be more excited as a program."
The TigerScots next host Oakland at 3 p.m. on Friday. That game was moved from 7 p.m. due to a lack of officials, which is why W-M's game at Culver was moved from Friday to Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.