PILOT ROCK, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team shook up its district standings Tuesday, May 10, as the TigerScots jumped into second place by knocking off Pilot Rock with 12-9 and 9-6 defeats.
The TigerScots (12-7 overall, 7-3 in the district) started the day in fourth place, a game back of Pilot Rock as well as Union.
Pilot Rock found itself tied with Union, which was idle, for third place by the end of the day.
The TigerScots can secure second place Friday when they host Echo/Stanfield for a doubleheader, their final regular season district matchup this year.
They will be coming off a thrilling day at Pilot Rock.
Ava Sams finished the twin bill 5-for-7 with two triples and six runs batted in for the TigerScots while teammate Madison Shell was 4-for-8 with a triple and four RBI's.
They rallied to take the first game, erasing a 4-1 deficit in the top of the sixth inning with an 11-run outburst before holding off a threat from Pilot Rock in the seventh.
The second game saw the TigerScots build a 6-0 lead by the sixth inning, and then answer two runs by Pilot Rock with three of their own to put the game out of reach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.