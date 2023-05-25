ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's softball team, ranked No. 8, knocked off No. 9 Monroe, 8-7, in the second round of the Oregon State Class 1A/2A tournament on Wednesday, May 24.
The TigerScots advance to the tournament quarterfinals, and play No. 1-ranked North Douglas at 2 p.m. on Friday in Drain, Ore.
On Wednesday, W-M held a 7-1 lead after five innings only to see the Dragons plate six sixth-inning runs to tie it up.
The game went into extra innings, when the TigerScots scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth for the victory.
Weston-McEwen outhit Monroe, 13-8, with both teams committing five errors.
"The home team had built a comfortable lead headed into the sixth inning, but all that changed when a bases-loaded, no-outs jam took its toll and the hosts gave up six runs," W-M coach Jeff Griggs said.
With the game locked up at 7, TigerScot Ava Sams ripped a triple, driving in the winning run as Luna Dennett came around from first base to end the game.
“I’m very proud of our team as they stayed mentally tough even when we gave up our lead," Griggs said. "The infield played especially clean today and our contacts were consistent all game long!”
The tournament continues with quarterfinal matchups on Friday, with semifinals on Tuesday and the championship game slated for Friday, June 2.
