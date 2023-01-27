ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity boys basketball team won its Blue Mountain Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 27, at home as the TigerScots rallied past Enterprise for a 56-42 victory.
The TigerScots upped their overall record so far this season to 11-8 with their league mark of 3-3 ranking them fourth out of six teams.
They are back at it Saturday, hosting Stanfield with the opening tip scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The TigerScots prevailed Friday.
Bryson Choin led the TigerScots with 18 points and four steals while Anthony Nix added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Easton Berry contributed five assists and five steals.
They went to halftime down 28-23, but regrouped.
The TigerScots took control in the third quarter with a 16-5 run, and then pulled away in the closing minutes.
