STANFIELD, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen High School track and field teams, both boys and girls, competed Friday, May 5, with the TigerScots turning in strong performances at the Big Cats Invitational.
Teams scoring at the end of boys events ranked the TigerScots first among the 20 participating schools as they tallied 100.5 points, 11 ahead of second-place Imbler.
As for girls teams, the second-place TigerScots finished 11.5 points under Joseph while Helix ended up 13th.
"We had another great day," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "Even though the weather was challenging with the occasional rain and strong winds, we had a number of personal records and competed really well all day.
"This was the pre-district meet, and we scored very well."
The Weston-McEwen boys had Anthony Nix winning both the 300 hurdles and the triple jump while teammate Caleb Sprenger placed second in javelin as did Cameron Reich in the long jump.
As for third-place finishers, the TigerScots featured Nix in the 100 hurdles, Sebastian Roggiero in the 300 hurdles, Easton Berry in discus.
Lily Lindsey bested a couple of girls events for the TigerScots, the 100-meter dash and the high jump, while also placing second in the 200.
The TigerScots also had third place from Kelsey Graham in the girls 800 as wellas Brooklyn Parker in their long jump.
Helix was highlighted by Ellery Flerchinger winning girls discus.
