BAKER CITY, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen High School track-and-field teams, both boys and girls, competed Friday, May 12, at the Baker Invitational.
Final scores ranked Weston-McEwen boys second among 16 teams, as the TigerScots had 36.5 points that were only three back of Baker.
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen girls placed sixth out of 18 while McLoughlin High was 10th.
"The kids did a great job working around an injury and some sickness and a very long hot day," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "The only mar on the day was the number of no times due to timing error."
The TigerScots are scheduled to next compete May 20 in Hermiston, Oregon, at the district championships.
They will be coming off strong individual performances in Baker.
Anthony Nix bested the boys triple jump while also placing second in the 300-meter hurdles race, third in the 100 hurdles.
The Weston-McEwen girls had Lily Lindsey placing second in their high jump.
"We had a ton of personal records," White said.
As for Mac-Hi, the Pioneers had Johnny Koklich finishing second their boys 100-meter sprint as the girls featured Madi Perkins placing fourth in javelin.
