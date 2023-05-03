ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen High School's boys and girls track and field teams hosted 10 other Northeast Oregon squads Tuesday, May 2, for the WM Small Schools meet.
Team scoring for the boys events ranking Weston-McEwen first with 162 points, 49 ahead of second-place Heppner.
Weston-McEwen girls also topped Heppner, only their margin was almost twice as big.
"We had a great day as both teams had big wins at their home meet," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "Great to see us continue to improve in all areas."
The TigerScots return to action Friday in Stanfield, Oregon, at the Big Cats Invitational.
They will be coming off a triumphant Tuesday at the WM Small Schools meet, which also included the honoring of seniors: Madison Dobos, Lily Lindsey, Amanda Jacome, Alexis Maddern, Cameron Riech, Otto Quaempts-Snively, Finn Irvine and Alex McIntyre.
Success on the track and field events gave the TigerScots more reason to celebrate.
Reich bested the boys 200-meter dash as well as long jump while teammate Sebastian Roggiero topped both the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, Caleb Sprenger won shot put and high jump, and Anthony Nix was first in both triple jump and the 4x100 relay with Maddox King, Wyatt Parsons and Reece Ball.
The Weston-McEwen girls had Lily Lindsey winning their 100, their high jump and their 4x100 with Brynn Brownie, Kelsey Graham and Rose White as Hailey Monroe bested javelin.
"Athletes are continuing to work hard and see good results," coach White said.
