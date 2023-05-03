Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Columbia County through 615 PM PDT... At 543 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dayton, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Turner. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH