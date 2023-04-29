Weston-McEwen High School's track-and-field teams, both boys and girls, competed Friday, April 28, in separate meets with seven of the TigerScots in Portland for the Nike/Jesuit Relays while the rest went to Hermiston, Oregon, for the Kiwanis Twilight Invitational.
"That was a lot of great competition at both meets and the weather was amazingly hot," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "While we had a tough meet for a few of our athletes, most competed really well against the tough competition and we continued to pile up personal and season bests."
TigerScots in Portland for the Nike/Jesuit Relays battled in a field consisting of 118 schools from five different states.
The seven TigerScots who qualified for at least one event included Anthony Nix, Easton Berry, Caleb Sprenger, Dylan Monaco and Cameron Reich as well as Lily Lindsey and Hailey Monroe.
Nix wound up placing fifth in the boys triple jump.
"(He) had his best series of jumps this year," TigerScots coach Shawn White said.
Lindsey finished seventh in the girls high jump.
"She upped her school record to five feet, three inches," White said.
The TigerScots also had several standout performances in Hermiston.
Sebastian Roggiero placed third in the boys 100 hurdles, while Kelsey Graham was fifth in the girls 800-meter race.
