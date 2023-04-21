IONE, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School's tennis teams, both boys and girls, competed Friday, April 21, as the TigerScots dominated their meet at Ione.
The TigerScots won all four boys matches with Mazon Langford, Trysten Burns and Jose Barahona each prevailed in singles play as did the doubles tandem of Seth Muilenburg and Dylan Newbold.
Girls competition saw the TigerScots take all four singles matches with Jacqlyn Albert, Lirian Holden, Yulissa Camargo and Yulissa Camargo triumphant while the doubles duo of Halle Parker and Jolene Wolf added their own victory.
