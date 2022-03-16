ARLINGTON, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School's tennis team competed Wednesday, March 16, against Arlington and Condon/Wheeler.
Jacqlyn Albert and Makaela Smith each won a match in girls singles for the TigerScots while Mazon Langford and Dylan Newbold prevailed in boys singles.
"I'm very proud of the team," TigerScots coach Troy Olson said. "They showed great effort and determination. We are a pretty young team overall with some great leadership from our upperclassmen. We are making great strides and look forward to a great tennis season."
