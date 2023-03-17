ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team captured its fourth straight victory Friday, March 17, as the TigerScots knocked off Clatskanie, of the 2A Northwest League, in a 19-7 rout.
The TigerScots upped their record so far this season to 4-1.
They are scheduled to next play March 27, hosting Knappa, of 2A Northwest League, with the first pitch expected around 3 p.m.
The TigerScots look to continue the momentum from their win Friday.
Ava Sams went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five runs batted in for the TigerScots while teammate Brielle Ward was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
The TigerScots had an 11-2 lead after only two innings, but Clatskanie refused to surrender.
Clatskanie rallied in the top of the fourth to get as close as 11-6 before the TigerScots put the game out of reach with eight runs in the home half.
"Ava Sams continues with the hot bat driving in five RBIs today with one home run," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "Freshman Bre Ward picks up the win going three innings. Stallings came in as relief but not before recording an unassisted double play in the third inning, tagging a runner out advancing to second, then forcing the batter-runner out at first.
"We hit well today up and down the order. I was especially proud of freshman Hope Berry and Brielle Ward doing so well in their first full varsity games. The team set some goals for this week which we manage to attain. If the team continues to work hard and pull together we should have an exciting season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.