COLLEGE PLACE — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team picked its first two wins this season Tuesday, March 14, at a jamboree hosted by College Place as the TigerScots topped DeSales Catholic High in a 9-0 defeat before downing the host Hawks in a 14-0 rout.
The TigerScots left with their record so far this season at 2-1.
They are scheduled to be back at it Wednesday in Milton-Freewater, taking on McLoughlin High starting at 4 p.m.
The TigerScots look to build off their Tuesday sweep.
Ava Sams finished the day 3-for-3 with three runs batted in for the TigerScots.
Brielle Ward was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs against DeSales while also pitching three no-hit innings with six strikeouts opposite two walks.
Hailey Stallings pitched against College Place, limiting the Hawks to one hit while chalking up four strikeouts without issuing a base on balls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.