UNION, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen High School varsity softball team won one of two matchup in its Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader Friday, May 12, as the TigerScots fell to Union in the opener with a 6-5 setback before taking the second game in a 15-2 rout.
The TigerScots came away with their overall record so far this season now 17-6l their league mark at 14-4 ranking them second among the 10 teams.
They are scheduled to next play Monday, May 15, in Enterprise, Oregon.
The TigerScots battled Friday.
Hailey Stallings finished the day with seven hits and five runs batted in for the TigerScots.
They started the twin bill by jumping ahead with a run in the top of the very first inning, but Union then staged a decisive six-run rally that wound up being enough in the end.
But the TigerScots bounced back in the second game with Stalling homering twice, as did teammates Luna Dennett and Brielle Ward.
"We started poorly but finished with a bang today," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "I think we may have overlooked our opponent or at least we weren't ready to compete like we can.
"This is an opportunity to learn how important playing all innings at our best is."
