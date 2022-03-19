ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team salvaged a doubleheader split Friday, March 18, as the TigerScots suffered a 16-5 loss to Enterprise in their opener before bouncing back with a 15-5 win.
Bailey Moore finished the day 5-for-8 with three doubles and four runs scored leading off for the TigerScots (2-1 record) while teammate Luna Dennett went 3-for-8 with a home run and five runs batted in, Madison Shell also homered, walked twice and scored three runs, Dalana Pickard went 4-for-8 with three RBI, Janie Helfretch had three RBI, and Hailey Stallings was 4-for-7 with two doubles and two RBI.
Stallings also pitched all 12 innings on the day, chalking up nine strikeouts.
The TigerScots are scheduled to next play Monday, March 21, in Boardman, Oregon, at Riverside High.
