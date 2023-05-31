WILLAMINA, Ore. — An exciting postseason run by Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team the last two weeks has taken the TigerScots all the way to the State title game.
The TigerScots won their Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A/1A Championship semifinal Tuesday, May 30, as they knocked off Willamina in a 7-2 victory.
All that remains for the TigerScots (21-7 record) this season is the championship final, which will take place Friday, June 2, in Euguene at the University of Oregon's Jane Sanders Stadium at 2 p.m.
The tournament comes down to a Blue Mountain Conference showdown with Grant Union, an all-too-familiar opponent for the TigerScots, being all that stands between them and the title.
"I think this is going to be a really good game," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said.
The TigerScots will go to the title game on the heels off back-to-back upset wins.
Seeded No. 8 out of 22 teams at the start of the state tournament last week, the TigerScots got through the quarterfinals by handing top-ranked North Douglas its first loss of this season with a 12-8 shocker.
Fourth-seeded Willamina suffered a similar outcome.
The TigerScots know what they must do against No. 2 Grant Union.
"The pressure is really on them," Griggs said. "They've played all of their (playoff) games at home while we've been road warriors, so we're going to be tough to beat.
"They're the No. 2 while no one expects us to be there. They're going to have to get it done. We can be loose, just play our game and see how it turns out."
The championship game has the TigerScots facing the Prospectors, which went to the State tournament as the regular-season Blue Mountain Conference champion, for the third time this year.
Grant Union handed the TigerScots back-to-back losses, 6-0 and then 5-2, during their May 6 doubleheader in John Day, Oregon.
Pilot Rock was another BMC team still competing last week when the State quarterfinals were down to its the final 16.
"Our league's tough," Griggs said. "It was a real dogfight to get through league."
Even after three months of brutal competition, the TigerScots feel strong going into Friday.
"We talked about that earlier in the season, about how it's not always the best team that wins but often the healthiest and the one with everybody playing all together," Griggs said. "We're feeling good about each other. We're healthy. We've got good arms. We're good to go."
Friday also presents the TigerScots one more road trip.
The TigerScots drove over five hours to Willamina for their semifinal Tuesday, but wasted little time shrugging off any travel woes.
Janie Helfrecht put them up 2-0 in the top of the second inning when she singled home both Brielle Ward and Lily Langford.
Another run was added in the third as Ava Sams walked and eventually scored on a series of wild pitches.
Already up 3-0, the TigerScots had given pitcher Hailey Stallings all the run support she wound up needing.
The TigerScots captain pitched all seven innings and, despite issuing six bases on balls, limited Willamina to a couple of runs (only one earned) on three hits while chalking up five strikeouts.
Four more TigerScots runs in the sixth made it a 7-1 game as Bailey Moore doubled home Paige Freels, Genevieve Robinson scored on a Luna Dennett grounder, and then Stallings laced a two-run single.
"We played great," Griggs said. "We're playing about as good as we've played all year. We're in a good spot."
The TigerScots have already made this season one to be cherished by them and their community of supporters.
"I told the kids that I'm not worried about our (game) skills as much as other skills: being academically eligible, getting along with one another," Griggs said. "I said that if we do those things, we will go far."
