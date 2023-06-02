EUGENE — Second in the state was how Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team ended its season after the TigerScots competed Friday, June 2, in the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A/1A Championship Game at the University of Oregon and its Jane Sanders Stadium.
The TigerScots, finishing this year in the title game, fell with Grant Union handing them a 10-0 loss.
Brielle Ward doubled and singled for the TigerScots (21-8 record), but scoring threats were sparse as teammate Kylie Thornton mustered their only other hit while Hailey Stallings drew a walk and Luna Dennett was hit by a pitch.
After surrendering a run to Grant Union in the bottom of the first inning, the TigerScots spent the rest of the afternoon battling from behind.
