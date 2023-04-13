ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team lost its Blue Mountain Conference matchup Thursday, April 13, as the TigerScots fell to Pilot Rock in a 2-0 nailbiter.
The TigerScots came away with their overall record so far this season now 8-2, their league mark at 3-1 placing them third in the district.
They are back at it Friday, April 14, in Irrigon, Oregon.
The TigerScots look to bounce back from their setback Thursday.
Bailey Moore finished with two singles for the TigerScots while teammate Luna Dennett doubled as Hailey Stallings had their only other hit.
Stallings also pitched all seven innings, limiting Pilot Rock to one earned run on three hits and one walk while she chalked up six strikeouts.
But the two runs Pilot Rock tallied in the fourth inning wound up being enough to top the TigerScots.
"We struggled at the plate, and they played solid defense behind (Coley) Gibbs," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "Hailey struck six kids out and walked only one in a masterful effort. It was too bad we weren't able to give her any run support."
