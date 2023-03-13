ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's 2023 varsity softball team opened its season with a setback Tuesday, March 13, as the TigerScots fell to Enterprise in a rain-soaked 6-3 loss.
The TigerScots are scheduled to be back at it Tuesday in College Place jamboree, taking on DeSales Catholic High at 4:30 p.m. followed by host Hawks.
They look to bounce back from a disappointing first game Tuesday, with rain limiting them to only five innings.
"Weather was a big factor as players battle each other and the elements," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "Enterprise put together the big third inning which the TigerScots never quite came back from."
But the TigerScots enjoyed some highlights.
"Luna Dennett had two big defensive plays," Griggs said, "throwing a runner out from the centerfield fence to end the first inning and then stealing away a gap shot with a diving belly slide catch to end the fifth inning.
"Stallings was great under the circumstances striking out seven while walking four."
