PENDLETON — The Weston-McEwen High School varsity softball team saw its six-game winning streak end Wednesday, April 26, at the TigerScots fell to Pendleton in a 15-5 setback.
The TigerScots came away with their overall record so far this season now 12-3.
They are scheduled to next play Friday, April 28, hosting Lyle for a Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 11 a.m.
The TigerScots look to get back on track after their loss Wednesday in Pendleton.
Ava Sams finished with two hits for the TigerScots while teammate Genevieve Robinson had a two-run double, Bailey Moore a two-run single.
Robinson cut their deficit to 5-3 with her double in the fourth inning, but Pendleton then rallied for another seven runs.
Moore singled home a couple of runs to make it a 12-5 game in the fifth, but action soon stopped due to the mercy rule when Pendleton tallied three more runs.
"Our girls had quality at bats as they battled Pendleton pitchers today," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "We knew Pendleton was state championship program and we'd need to be on point to complete with them. We did for a couple of innings getting key RBIs and milking a two-out rally to trail 5-3.
"I'm proud of our team and their focus today."
