LA GRANDE, Ore. — Still hitless by the time play was halted in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule, Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball wrapped up its regular season schedule on a sour note Thursday, May 18, as the TigerScots fell to La Grande in a 10-0 rout.
Their win-loss record so far this season down to 18-7, the TigerScots look to shrug off Thursday's setback as they enter the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A/1A Championship tournament.
Weston-McEwen's team qualified for state by placing third in the Blue Mountain Conference, earning a bye out of the opening round.
State will be down to only 16 teams Wednesday, May 24, when the TigerScots host Monroe, of the Valley Coast Conference, with their first pitch scheduled at 4:30 p.m.
The TigerScots look to bounce back from their loss at La Grande.
TigerScots pitcher Brielle Ward had managed to chalk up three strikeouts before the game ended with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but La Grande had dominated the afternoon.
La Grande jumped ahead with three runs in the first and wound up pounding out 12 hits, including a home run and three doubles, while also taking advantage of four TigerScots fielding errors.
