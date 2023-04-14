IRRIGON, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen High School varsity softball team won its Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader Friday, April 14, as the TigerScots crushed Irrigon twice with 10-0 and 20-0 victories.
The TigerScots came away with their overall record so far this season now 8-2, their league mark at 5-1 placing them second in the district.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, April 18, in Echo, Oregon.
The TigerScots look to keep the momentum from their sweep Friday in Irrigon.
Bre Ward finished the day with five hits, including a double, and four runs batted in while also chalking up 19 strikeouts from the pitching circle for the TigerScots.
They wasted little time jumping on Irrigon, scoring six runs in the first inning of both games before action stopped early due to the mercy rule.
"Our girls were excited to get back on the field and redeem themselves after yesterday," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "They adjusted to the pitching early and hit well up and down the order.
"Bre Ward was effective in the circle for eight innings of ball. Irrigon was a gracious host, and everyone seemed to enjoyed the great softball weather."
