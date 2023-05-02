ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen High School varsity softball team won its Blue Mountain Conference matchup Tuesday, May 2, as the TigerScots crushed Heppner in a 12-4 rout.
The TigerScots came away with their overall record so far this season now 13-3, their league mark at 10-1 ranking them second out of 10 teams.
They are scheduled to next play Friday, May 5, in John Day, Oregon, at Grant Union High.
"GU is undefeated in league play and will challenge us in every aspect of the game," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said.
The TigerScots look to stay strong after their victory Tuesday against Heppner.
Ava Sams homered twice for the TigerScots, finished the day with five runs batted in.
The TigerScots went to bat in the first inning already down 2-0, but then they took over with a three-run rally and never looked back.
"We got out-hit by Heppner but managed with key RBIs," Griggs said. "Ava Sams smacked two homers, one inside the park.
"Our team certainly did not take this game for granted, and we are happy for the win."
